SYRACUSE — Several local students have graduated from Le Moyne College and have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list. To make the list, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above. More than 700 members of the class of 2020 were eligible to graduate from Le Moyne.
Andrew Pulis, of Brewerton, a bachelor of science in business analytics and finance.
Kalie Schumaker, of Constantia, a bachelor of science in biology and psychology.
Nicholas Visco, of Pulaski, a bachelor of arts in psychology and sociology.
Emma Discenza, of Phoenix, a bachelor of arts in English.
Olivia Coakley, of Fulton, a bachelor of science in physics.
Jordan Sloan, of Central Square, a bachelor of science in psychology.
Zachary Almeter, of Fulton, a bachelor of arts in psychology.
Alexander Flack, of Oswego, a bachelor of science in business analytics, information systems, and finance.
Devin Simmons, of Cato, a bachelor of science in marketing.
Rebecca Murphy, of Central Square, a bachelor of science in nursing.
Lauren Porter, of Phoenix, a bachelor of science in nursing.
