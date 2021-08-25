Le Moyne College graduates named to the spring 2021 dean’s list

SYRACUSE - Local students have graduated from Le Moyne College and have been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list. To make the list, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above. More than 600 members of the class of 2021 were eligible to graduate from Le Moyne.
Brianna Brown of Central Square, a bachelor of science in biology
Kaitlyn Greer of Fulton, a bachelor of arts in communications
Jasmine James of Oswego, a bachelor of science in biology
Emily Lacey of Phoenix, a bachelor of science in nursing
Renee Laduc of Mexico, a bachelor of science in nursing
Paxton Potter of Oswego, a bachelor of arts in English and theatre arts
Zachary Revette of Mexico, a bachelor of science in biology
Austin Richardson of Oswego, a bachelor of arts in communications
Kaitlynn Ryan of Fulton, a bachelor of science in psychology.
Rachel Salvetti of Fulton, a bachelor of arts in English.
Leah St Phillips of Phoenix, a bachelor of arts in English.
Annie Trang of Phoenix, a bachelor of science in management and leadership.
Kelsey Doolittle of Brewerton, a bachelor of science in biology.
Eva Keohane of Brewerton, a bachelor of science in chemistry.
