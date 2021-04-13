SYRACUSE - Kaylin Richards, a senior physics major from Mexico, has been named to the Le Moyne College fall 2020 dean’s list. To make the list, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above.
Le Moyne College names Kaylin Richards to the fall 2020 dean’s list
