Le Moyne College names local students to its fall 2021 dean’s list

SYRACUSE - Le Moyne College has named local students to its fall 2021 dean’s list. To make the list, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above.
Megan Hess, a junior psychology major from Phoenix.
Nick Hartmann, a senior biology major from Parish.
Nathaneal Galluzzo, a junior nursing major from Parish.
Colby Randall, a freshman political science major from Mannsville.
Claudia Chetney, a senior psychology major from Oswego.
Ethan Fish, a senior biology major from Sandy Creek.
Makayla Newvine, a junior psychology major from Fulton.
Sarah Britton, a senior psychology major from Williamstown.
Sheyenne Lacey, a senior psychology major from Oswego.
Samuel Cary, a senior biology major from Fulton.
Elyse Maniccia, a senior political science major from Oswego.
Jadelyn James, a senior physics major from Oswego.
Helaina Hale, a junior undeclared major from Williamstown.
Alicia Merritt, a junior psychology major from Fulton.
Isabella Stacy, a junior management and leadership major from Pennellville.
Griffin White, a junior accounting major from Cato.
Alexandria Mills, a sophomore history major from Pennellville.
Zoe Genant, a junior chemistry major from Parish.
Aidan Thompson, a freshman political science major from Oswego.
April Wright, a junior psychology major from Parish.
Allison Griffin, a freshman undeclared major from Oswego.
McKenna Hammill, a freshman nursing major from Oswego.
Jon Spaulding, a freshman political science major from Oswego.
Emily Grant, a freshman psychology major from Fulton.
Dominic Abbott, a freshman finance major from Fulton.
Brynn Wills, a freshman business analytics major from Oswego.
Shay Altman, a freshman English major from Pennellville.
Emma Clark, a freshman psychology major from Pennellville.
Lauren Goss, a freshman history major from Fulton.
Megan Hillenbrand, a senior psychology major from Cleveland.
Kylee Galarneau, a junior English major from Brewerton.
Katherine Sposato, a senior accounting major from Brewerton.
Raegan Parrotta, a senior psychology major from Brewerton.
Conner Wells, a senior psychology major from Central Square.
Haley Guyder, a senior nursing major from Brewerton.
Nicole Hesselbarth, a senior biology major from Brewerton.
Michaela Rice, a junior political science major from Hastings.
Michael DeMauro, a senior cybersecurity major from Brewerton.
Matthew Fuller, a freshman history major from Brewerton.
Hannah Mantor, a freshman nursing major from Brewerton.
Ethan Wells, a freshman physics major from Brewerton.
Benjamin Stevens, a junior accounting major from Central Square.
Alyssa Goudy, a senior theatre arts and English major from Pennellville.
Jacob Summerville, a senior history and political science major from Fulton.
Nicholas Noel, a Senior Management and Leadership and Marketing major from Fulton.
Stephen Huffaker, a senior communications and English major from Phoenix.
Braxton Warden, a junior information systems and finance major from Central Square.
Veronica Logsdon, a freshman theatre arts and communications major from West Monroe.
Jonathan Abbott, a senior marketing and business analytics major from Brewerton.
