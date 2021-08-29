SYRACUSE - Le Moyne College has named local students to its spring 2021 dean’s list. To make the list, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above.
Alyssa Goudy, a senior English and theatre arts major from Pennellville.
Anna Grenga, a senior psychology major from Pennellville.
Stephen Huffaker, a junior communications and English major from Phoenix.
Isabella Stacy, a sophomore management and leadership major from Pennellville.
Zoe Genant, a sophomore chemistry major from Parish.
McKenna McCormack, a sophomore nursing major from Pulaski.
Abagail Sweeney, a junior communications major from Parish.
Zoey Ware, a sophomore psychology major from Parish.
April Wright, a sophomore psychology major from Parish.
Sarah Britton, a senior psychology major from Williamstown.
Ethan Fish, a senior biology major from Sandy Creek.
Helaina Hale, a junior undeclared major from Williamstown.
Brittney Baum, a sophomore nursing major from Fulton.
Samuel Cary, a junior biology major from Fulton.
Claudia Chetney, a senior psychology major from Oswego.
Keera Hazen, a sophomore undeclared major from Fulton.
Jadelyn James, a senior physics major from Oswego.
Sheyenne Lacey, a senior psychology major from Oswego.
Elyse Maniccia, a senior political science major from Oswego.
Ashley Patterson, a sophomore accounting major from Oswego.
Michaela Rice, a sophomore political science major from Hastings.
Kalista Stark, a sophomore biology major from Central Square.
Michael DeMauro, a senior cybersecurity major from Brewerton.
Maxwell Obrist, a sophomore nursing major from Brewerton.
Raegan Parrotta, a senior psychology major from Brewerton.
Katherine Sposato, a senior accounting major from Brewerton.
