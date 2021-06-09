SYRACUSE — Le Moyne College has named local students to its fall 2020 dean’s list. To make the list, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above.
Sarah Britton, junior psychology major from Williamstown.
Brianna Brown, senior biology major from Central Square.
Samuel Cary, first-year biology major from Fulton.
Claudia Chetney, junior psychology major from Oswego.
Ethan Fish, junior biology major from Sandy Creek.
Zoe Genant, first-year chemistry major from Parish.
Krysta Glazier, first-year nursing major from Richland.
Alyssa Goudy, junior theatre arts major from Pennellville.
Kaitlyn Greer, senior communications major from Fulton.
Helaina Hale, sophomore undeclared major from Williamstown.
Stephen Huffaker, sophomore communications major from Phoenix.
Jasmine James, senior biology major from Oswego.
Emily Lacey, senior nursing major from Phoenix.
Sheyenne Lacey, junior psychology major from Oswego.
Elyse Maniccia, junior political science major from Oswego.
Justine Marsh, senior biology major from Sterling.
McKenna McCormack, first-year nursing major from Pulaski.
Liberty McCracken, sophomore biology major from Oswego.
Alicia Merritt, first-year psychology major from Fulton.
Zachary Revette, senior biology major from Mexico.
Michaela Rice, first-year political science major from Hastings.
Austin Richardson, senior communications major from Oswego.
Taylia Rodriguez, senior sociology major from Pulaski.
Rachel Salvetti, senior English major from Fulton.
Isabella Stacy, first-year management and leadership major from Pennellville.
Samantha Uptegrove, junior nursing major from Bernhards Bay.
Griffin White, first-year accounting major from Cato.
April Wright, First-Year Psychology major from Parish.
Michael DeMauro, junior cybersecurity major from Brewerton.
Kelsey Doolittle, senior biology major from Brewerton.
Kylee Galarneau, first-year English major from Brewerton.
Amy Gardner, senior accounting major from Brewerton.
Eva Keohane, senior chemistry major from Brewerton.
Maxwell Obrist, first-year nursing major from Brewerton.
Raegan Parrotta, junior psychology major from Brewerton.
Katherine Sposato, junior accounting major from Brewerton.
