WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation’s LEAD Council has organized the LEADing the Way initiative, which will provide additional support to nonprofits that serve Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
The LEAD Council is an advisory committee of the Community Foundation empowered to identify and strategically address critical needs that impact nonprofits across the region. LEADing the Way was developed to support nonprofits facing key organizational and mission-centered challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
“Our communities are fortunate to have devoted, civic-minded young professionals with a breadth of meaningful experience,” said Max DelSignore, Community Foundation assistant director, in a statement. “There is an energy and willingness to help at a time when nonprofits need it most. LEADing the Way is an opportunity to tangibly connect the valuable skills of our young leaders with the region’s nonprofits at a critical time. The Community Foundation is honored to work alongside the LEAD Council in this effort and is inspired by its vision and enthusiasm.”
Organizations may contact Kraig Everard, Community Foundation director of stewardship and programs, at (315) 782-7110 or kraig@nnycf.org with requests. If the request is urgent, note so in your request for support.
