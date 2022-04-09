Leader Barclay honors NYSUT representative Pat Kush

ALBANY - Recently, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) presented Pat Kush with an Assembly citation recognizing her many years of service as New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) Political Action Committee’s 48 District South Coordinator. In her role with NYSUT, she met regularly with state representatives to advocate for educators, public education professionals and retired teachers. Kush took on the role with NYSUT after she retired from G. Ray Bodley High School in the Fulton City School District where she taught history and social studies.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.