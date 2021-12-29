Leader Barclay welcomes New Vision intern

FULTON - Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay recently welcomed Holly Pacyon as an intern in his office. Pacyon is a senior at Pulaski High School and a participant in student government at New Vision. The internship is coordinated through New Vision’s Participation in Government program. Pictured with Leader Barclay and Pacyon (right) is New Vision program teacher Dianna Nesbitt. Additional high school seniors will also intern at Leader Barclay’s office this school year as part of their career-related experiences in the program.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.