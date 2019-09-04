Leah A. Weiss receives degree from Western New England University

Leah Weiss, of Oswego, graduated with a doctor of pharmacy from Western New England University during the May 19 commencement ceremonies.
Weiss was among over 600 students who received degrees from 28 states. The top five fields of study were mechanical engineering, criminal justice, accounting, pharmacy studies and psychology.
