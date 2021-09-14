LEPC honors retiring treasurer

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), a group that focuses on planning for hazardous materials emergencies, presented retiring Oswego County Fire Coordinator and LEPC treasurer Donald Forbes with a certificate of appreciation. LEPC Chair Jennifer Jordan, right, of Attis, Inc., noted that “Don stays calm, cool and observant. And although the fire or event might be a challenge, the true hard part comes from the level of training and planning that comes with the response. Don has taught that one must continue to learn, to train, to drill and most of all to trust.” Also pictured is Oswego County Emergency Management Director Cathleen Palmitesso, who noted Forbes has been “a very trusted confidant and provided invaluable assistance to EMO during its COVID-19 response.”
