Liam Mason, of Hannibal, was named the 2019 recipient of the Kathlene Arnott Watters ‘65 Prize. The prize recognizes an exceptional graduating student in American studies, classical studies, English literature, history, or philosophy and religion, whose work exemplifies the ideals of scholarly inquiry and demonstrates a passion for the humanities.
Liam Mason awarded Kathlene Arnott Watters ‘65 Prize
