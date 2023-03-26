CROGHAN — The Croghan Lions Club will be honoring Linda Brouty-Baxter and Katelyn Adams as Citizens of the Year for 2023.
Nominees were judged on achievement, citizenship, leadership, dedication and motivation. An emphasis will be placed on volunteerism and contributions to the well-being of the community. The Lions are looking for individuals that clearly exemplify the Lions’ motto: WE SERVE.
The Jim Scanlon Citizens of the Year Banquet to honor the 2023 recipients is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, at American Legion Post 1663 in Croghan.
Checks payable to the Croghan Lions Club for $20 per person should be mailed to: Lion Penny Moser, 8736 Erie Canal Road, Croghan, N.Y. 13327 by April 8 and should include the names of all those attending the event.
