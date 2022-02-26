Linda Eagan, of Fulton Block Builders, wins national Civic Volunteer Award

FULTON – You do a good thing, and somebody may just recognize you for it. Linda Eagan’s been doing many good things for Fulton for years, and now, five years after founding Fulton Block Builders, she’s been deservedly recognized as one of only 100 people out of 700 nominees from 49 states to receive the National 2021 Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award.
I asked her how this came about.
“Mayor Michaels nominated me for the civic work I’ve done with the Fulton Block Builders in the city of Fulton,” Eagan said. “She really didn’t even tell me in advance of nominating me. I was in a meeting with her a few weeks after she’d done that, and she said, ‘Oh, by the way, you might be getting an award. I nominated you.’ So, it was like, ‘Well, thank you very much.’ But we were at a Lions’ meeting last night, she’s a Lion and I was doing a presentation, and she said, ‘You know, it’s so easy to nominate Linda Eagan and the Block Builders for the work that they do, because they’re so proven, and the positivity and the change that they make.’ So, I thought that was very kind of her as well.”
What do you look forward to in the future for the Block Builders?
“Well, the Block Builders is really community-driven,” Eagan said, “and we have 20 volunteers that make the program work for the city of Fulton, but we’re constantly reassessing and assessing the work that’s being done and the interest that’s in the projects. We’re currently doing our fundraising, and one of the things that we decided this year to help incentivized people in the city to be block leaders is we’re offering them a financial bonus for all the work that they do as a block leader. There’s financial bonuses if you live on a corner, because you’re impacting more that one street, and so, we’re giving that same bonus to block leaders so that they have more incentive for organizing their area. So, that’s one of the new things that we are looking at. We are looking for 2022 at hosting some sort of a replication event so other communities can learn and hopefully copy. We are just getting our first phase of applications coming in. Last year we funded 236 properties in 32 different blocks around the city, and we had all six wards of the city participate. One of our goals this year is to get all six wards to participate again.
“Each year we try to increase the number of blocks and/or residences that we support,” she continued. “So, we want to keep growing. It does happen organically. In 2019, we introduced pride grants. Pride grants are a way for groups of neighbors to get together and take on more of a community initiative. So, through pride grants we’ve bought new slides for parks and resurfaced the base under swing sets in parks. Through pride grants they cleared out an area so it was more welcoming coming into the block. We started PorchFest in Fulton last year. That was the first time they had that. So, we’re continuing to grow that and really encourage people to think outside the box for what we can do with those grants.”
The Block Builders just completed their fifth year.
“So far, we’ve funded 1,035 properties, sometimes more than once, but we’ve given that many grants out. We’ve seen almost $3 million of investment in the city,” Eagan said.
Are there specific things you put the money towards?
“Yes,” she replied. “It’s all street appeal. You have to be able to see the work from the street. If you’re on a corner, it would be from both streets. There are some things that we don’t fund. We’ve done a lot of windows, landscaping, doors, sidewalks, plantings, flower boxes. But we won’t support changing the architectural value of your house. If you’ve got beautiful, historical, carved pillars on your porch, and you want to replace those with 2x4s, we don’t support that. We want you to restore it. If you’ve got signing on your house, we’ll support washing and repairing it, but if you’ve got clapboard on your house, we don’t want you to cover it up with vinyl siding. We would like to see it repaired and painted. So, we do that. We don’t support privacy fences. We don’t think six-foot, solid fences are very welcoming. And we don’t support taking greenspace away. So, if you want to take your front yard and turn it into a parking lot, no, that wouldn’t be anything that we want to support. If you want to take down a perfectly healthy tree, no, we don’t support that. Trees are good for everybody. So, there are a few things that we don’t support, and we share that with anyone that’s applying.”
So, you don’t do anything with the interior of a house?
“No,” she said. “One of the things we’ve said from the very beginning is every house is a billboard for how people living in that community feel about their community. And if we’re in disrepair, and our toys are never picked up out of our front yard, and the sidewalk is dangerous to try to even get into the house, what kind of message are we sending to anyone passing through our community? We’re sending a message that we are not welcoming, and that we are not proud about our community. So, cleaning up those outside entrances and sending a positive message is just very powerful.
“There is not a fund that the city currently has for sidewalk repair,” Eagan explained. “The city’s working on doing something. I’m not sure of the details. If someone wants to repair the sidewalk that is going along the street, they have to check with the city because utilities are underneath that. But if they want to repair the sidewalk on their property going up to the from door, they can do that without city approval.”
Have you ever approached the county for grants or for spreading the word to other towns?
“When I first started the county recognized me for the work that I was doing,” Eagan said. “But we have not received any direct funding. That doesn’t mean we won’t, but not at this point.”
But they have received other grants.
“One of the things that we were able to accomplish last year when we received a grant from the Health Foundation of Western and Central New York was to prepare a replication manual for other communities to use, and we’re hoping that this spark that’s going on can really get contagious throughout the county. And can you imagine the change that would take place in Oswego County if more started to do it?” she asked.
“The Health Foundation gave me a grant, partially to continue the program and help fund homes, but one of the things that they saw is what we’re doing is meeting their age-friendly approach, and that’s something that AARP and the World Health Organization has sponsored, and the Health Foundation of Western and Central New York is helping to perpetuate that. So, what they see us doing is helping to keep people of all ages safely in their homes, feeling supported by their community, knowing that there’s a neighbor that they can knock on the door if they need any help. And so, they would like to see it replicated for those reasons. So, it’s got far-reaching impact.”
When you look at the city of Fulton and homes in disrepair, what do you attribute that to?
“I always say, what Fulton Block Builders is addressing is the loss of manufacturing,” Eagan said, “and when we lost so much manufacturing, other businesses left as well. Many of the longtime residents had to follow the jobs. So, they left. When the new people moved in, we didn’t take the time to get to know them. So, over a long period of time, we became disengaged with one another and disengaged with our community at large.
“For years we didn’t even have anyone contending any elected races. We were lucky to get one person to run. Since Block Builders has started we’ve had contended races right along, and good conversations on where the city can go. So, what I think we’ve done is we’ve given people a voice in the future of Fulton and how they individually play a role in that. If you’re always waiting for another Nestle to come and think everything will be fine again if that happened, it wasn’t going to be fine again because we have allowed ourselves to go into such disrepair that probably many of the people even if they did come, would choose to live somewhere else. So, we’re making Fulton a place where you’d chose to live again.”
Are there many absentee landlords in Fulton?
“Yes,” she said. “The city’s definitely approaching taking swift action on that. Right now, I also serve on the Land Bank representing the city. So, when we’re rehabbing a house, when it goes back on the market, we want a homeowner to purchase it, not an absentee landlord, someone that’s actually going to live in the house. So, we have those kinds of stipulations, and the city of Fulton is starting to follow that as well. We have to be careful of the auctions when properties go up for back taxes, ’cause, you know, people, absentee landlords scoop those kinds of things up. So, we need to be vigilant. We can’t stop them. I was at a Land Bank meeting this morning, and this is one of the things that we are going to be looking at from the Land Bank’s perspective. We can intervene here and take some of these so that somebody doesn’t come from California and never sets foot in Fulton, New York or Oswego or anywhere else and just wants to depreciate the properties for tax purposes.”
So, the Land Bank might start buying up the auctioned-off houses?
“They might. No decisions have been made, but, yep, that could happen,” she replied.
“I will say one of the things we have done to try to make Fulton a safer kind of place for all people that live there is the homeowner has to apply for the Block Builder grants. But when we have celebrations, and all blocks have to have celebrations, we have the tenants coming. So, we want the people that maybe aren’t necessarily property owners in the city, but they’re living there, to feel like they’re supported and they’re valued. So, we’re going in that direction.”
What do you do about people that rent houses? They can’t make the decision to put in landscaping or fix the sidewalk because they don’t own the property.
“We encourage them to speak to their landlords about participating,” Eagan said. “We had 48 landlords participate. We’re definitely getting landlords and rental properties involved.”
And these celebrations you’ve mentioned?
“Celebrations are part of the Block Builders program,” Eagan said. “Each block has to have some kind of a celebration that marks the success of what they’ve accomplished during the year. Like a block party. They do very creative things. COVID made that look a little funky in the last couple years, but people were creative in what they did. They had individual garage sales all over the block, and then they donated that money to a charity that the block had determined. They kept their social distancing, but they were still able to celebrate as a group.”
Just as FBB are trying to inspire other communities to follow their example, Fulton Block Builders was originally inspired by others.
“We saw the success of the Oswego Renaissance,” Eagan said, “and they were the ones that sparked our interest in starting something over at Fulton. Oswego started with an analysis by a Virginia consultant for the city. We did it all grassroots.
“We saw the changes quickly over in Oswego and said, ‘Hey, we want to do this.’ We made it Fulton’s.”
