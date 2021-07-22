LISBON — Five staff members from Lisbon Beach and Campground were honored by the Lisbon Town Board for helping a child that was stuck in a swing set.
On June 26, a child was playing on the Lisbon Beach and Campground when she got stuck in a swing.
“There was a little girl in a child’s swing set swing,” said Campground Director Todd Miller. “The way they’re designed, there’s two little holes in the back. When she stood up her leg fell through the swingset and the other leg was bent and slid through.”
The five staff members — Gabi Kroeger, McKenna Gray, Abbie Thompson, Jayden Williams and Isaac Larock, worked together to get the child unstuck from the swing.
“When she fell through, she couldn’t get her leg back through the other way,” said Miller. “Our staff members tried water and liquid to try to get her out but she wouldn’t come out. My maintenance workers got a wrench and undid the chains. It didn’t work that way either so they got a pair of scissors. We let her mother use the scissors while we held the child’s skin away, we were able to cut her free that way.”
To give appreciation to the staff member’s dedication and hard work, they were honored at the Lisbon Town Board meeting on July 14.
“There’s a lot of things that go on down here that people don’t know about,” said Miller. “All of the staff respond really well to it. I do believe that these kids should be rewarded for what they’re doing. They’re good kids. We have all sorts of training for them and they respond excellently.”
The staff was given recognition from the board members and those who attended the meeting.
“I think it’s appropriate we thank you very much for addressing this situation which could’ve turned out tremendously different than it did,” said Town Supervisor William Nelson. “Whether it’s watching children at the beach or at the campground, you’re all doing a really great job, so thank you.”
