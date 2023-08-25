LISBON — Mike O’Neil’s impact on the wide range of recreational facilities at the Lisbon Beach and Campground is striking.
He applied management skills developed in a long career with Niagara Mohawk and many years of coaching baseball and basketball at Lisbon Central to guide an era of growth and refinement for the beach and the campground.
O’Neil served as Lisbon Beach Director from 2002 to 2020 and retired at the advisement of family while overcoming heart issues. For O’Neil, it was a labor of love for his community and its people and respect for the land and the water of the St. Lawrence River.
“I first experienced the St. Lawrence River when I was four years old when my father bought a camp on the St. Lawrence River,” said O’Neil, “There is nothing like it anywhere.”
Lisbon Beach and Campground offers full water and electric hook up, dry (tent) camping, a public beach, swimming lessons, a boat launch, a pavilion for parties and more from May 1 to Oct. 15.
It’s location is also an asset starting with the incomparable St. Lawrence River. It is a world class summer destination offering the full spectrum of enjoyment: boating, water skiing, and all types of water sports and to spectacular world class fishing.
Visitors and long term residents can also enjoy basketball, tennis, pickle ball, shuffle board, baseball, softball, kickball and volleyball.
The campground has become a riverside community where people from several areas enjoy summers filled with great fishing, fellowship and the joy of watching sunsets and sunrises of indescribable beauty.
The campground is totally booked and during O’Neil’s tenure was constantly expanding its offerings. The next step will be the construction of four cabins.
Recently the Town of Lisbon, in an effort spearheaded by Supervisor Bill Nelson, honored O’Neil with a surprise dedication of Mike O’Neil Boulevard which passes through all areas of the beach area and campground.
O’Neil travels the boulevard everyday as one of the many summer residents of the Lisbon Beach Campground.
“I got another RV and spend the summer on a site near the boat launch,” said O’Neil, “And I have a volunteer job using my Gordon Setter to keep the geese, sea gulls under control. I am doing well doing my pushups everyday and really enjoying the summer. Lisbon Beach and the Campground is truly a unique place and the number one reason is the St. Lawrence River.”
Nelson feels that nothing could be more fitting than to name on the boulevard.
“The boulevard carries people through all areas of the property and it is only fitting that it be named after Mike because he was involved in everything,” said Nelson who spent his summer months at the campground for seven years, “Mike is a camper, he had great vision and he knew how to manage people through his career at Niagara Mohawk and through his coaching. He spends his summer months in Florida and came back each year with different ideas.”
Ideas which were brought into fruition to constantly upgrade and improve the facilities and plan for the future which is now under the direction of Todd Miller who served as the Head of Maintenance during O’Neil’s tenure.
“Lisbon Beach has always been a jewel for the Town of Lisbon. Mike just polished that gem. The beach and bathhouse are always clean and cared for so youngsters can enjoy swimming and taking swimming lessons,” said Nelson, a Lisbon native who also served an extended and very successful tenure as mayor of Ogdensburg.
“Mike came up with the idea of letting campers rent their sites all year round. They can leave their trailers there and it gives the beach funds for the start of the season. His vision led to constant improvement and he stood up for the beach. I am not running for re-election and I wanted to honor him before I left.”
O’Neil takes great satisfaction for the development of Lisbon Beach and Campground but says that the credit is shared by many people.
“I took over the beach after serving on the Town Recreation Committee for many years. I am very happy with the way things turned out but the credit has to be shared with all the people who worked with me. It was great to have high school kids working and college students home for the summer working,” he says, “Todd Miller who was the head of maintenance for me and his staff have done a great job keeping things going in the right direction.”
The development of the Lisbon Beach property to the state of the art recreational venue was only part of O’Neil’s legacy according to Nelson.
He feels O’Neill’s ability to better the lives of people, especially young people, matches or even surpasses the impressive facilities which inspire miles of smiles along the St. Lawrence River.
“Mike has done so much for kids. Through his work at the beach and his coaching he has helped so many get on the right path and stay there. He is a great leader,” says Nelson, “So many young people have worked at Lisbon Beach and the Campground. Mike insists that workers be on time and work hard. So many people have told me that working for Mike greatly influenced their work ethic and their ability to become a success in life.”
