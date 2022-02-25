Liz Dishaw to retire after 20 years as Mexico town clerk

MEXICO – Liz Dishaw’s not worried about retirement. When she walks out the door on her last day Feb. 28 as town clerk here for the past 20 years, she knows what she’ll be doing. And though she has mixed emotions about coming to the end of a career she’s loved, she knows she’s going to love her next adventure too.
Liz will be full-time into her new business, Heart of the Barn Creations, crafts she and her best-friend partner, Tammy Sharkey make and sell on Liz’s property and home at 294 Kenyon Rd. in Mexico.
“I do a lot of personalized laser projects,” Liz said in a recent interview. “I do a lot of painting, have paint classes, teach people how to do decorative painting.
“It’s in my barn. We decorated the barn up, and I’m going to retire and play all day. We had a grand opening in November. We are open on weekends. We advertise on Facebook, and we’re going to advertise more. Right now, because I’m still working, it’s difficult, but once I retire, like I said, I’m going to play all day.”
I asked her what is decorative painting is, and sure enough, she had an example right there in her town clerk’s office: two painted ducks with some wood in-between to hold things, letters, etc. “I cut it out of wood,” she said. And then she brought out the circular saw blade, the size of a dinner plate, all acrylic painted in a lighthouse scene.
“We do a lot of repurposing,” she said. “I’ve done a decorative painting on an old ironing board, for which I won second place at the New York State Fair.
“I like to repurpose. We have a laser, and we do a lot of laser cutting. We cut into decorations. We put people’s names on things. The laser is 36 by 24 inches. You can cut a 20 by 12-inch board and an eighth of an inch up to a quarter of an inch deep. So, we do a lot of ornaments.
“I do a lot of tier trays. Tier trays are real popular right now,” she added.
“Myself and my best friend, we went in together to do it,” Dishaw explained. She’s been doing this since November. “We’re just starting. We’ve been doing the laser cutting and etching for a year-and-a-half, and we decided to start a business.
“We buy some of our designs on Etsy,” she said, “but a lot of them, we design ourselves. So, a lot of them are original designs. We use a Cricket (a vinyl and paper cutter), and we design on that. I design a lot of programs on InkScape, and also on Silhouette, which is another machine that is similar to Cricket.”
They don’t take in other people’s work. “We only sell what we make.”
So, how’s it going?
“It’s slow in January,” Dishaw said. “Of course, every place is slow, but we had a very good Christmas. And like I said, we do classes. We’re going to teach how to decorative paint.”
She’s certainly looking forward to it all, but of course, it seems her job meant a lot to her too.
“I worked here a long time,” she said, “and I loved working here.”
She ran for election every four years. “The first year I ran for two years and then after that, we changed it to four,” she remembered. “I’ve never had any competition. The first year I ran, I ran because the previous town clerk retired. I did have competition that year. After that, for 20 years I’ve never had competition. So, apparently people are pleased.”
She has served under two town supervisors: Dave Anderson (they both ran for their first years in the same year) and the present Supervisor Eric Behling.
“I serve the people,” she said. “The people, the residents are my boss. I do what I can to help them.”
How did she wind up in this position?
“Where I worked, they closed, and I was looking for a job. I took the civil service test, and I was going to go to work either in medical billing, because I had taken a course in medical billing, and I scored very high on the civil service exam, so, I was offered a couple of jobs. And then when I heard that the town clerk was retiring, I said, ‘I can do that.’ So, I decided to run, and I won the election. I’ve been here ever since.”
And though she keeps getting re-elected to office, Dishaw wonders if people actually know much about what the town clerk does.
“I guess a lot of people don’t know how involved this job is,” she said. “There’s a lot of legal, it isn’t just taxes, and minutes, and dogs, and marriage licenses, and water. There is a lot of legal involvement in public hearings and local laws. There is a lot involved in this job. But, like I said, I loved it.
“I do have mixed emotions (about leaving). I love what I’m doing, and I love what I’m going to be doing. I’m going to miss people here. I’ve gotten to know a lot of people. A lot of people have come to know me in 20 years. It’s a long time.”
Some people come in regularly?
“Yes,” she said. “They have their dogs, and they have their taxes, they have their water.”
Has the internet changed things?
“People are paying a little bit on the water, but because the credit card service that we have charges a 3% fee to use the credit card…well, when you’re paying 3% on a $3,000 tax bill, it comes up to a lot of money. So, we don’t get an awful lot. On taxes we do get some.”
And so, they deal with a lot of money. “The majority of it is checks. I proof everything several times. I like to be right to the penny on everything. I’m very meticulous. OCD. As all my fellow employees tell me, I’m OCD. (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder).”
Any improvements or changes you’d recommend?
“Right now, if it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” she said. “Everything is working well. But with all the modern technology, we do need to update our website. It was user-friendly and now that everybody has a phone, and everybody’s accessing the website on their phone, we had to change it to make it cellphone-friendly. But now it’s not very friendly on the computer. We are looking into updating our website right now. We’re working on it. It’ll be for Niki. I’ll be gone.”
Niki is her assistant and will be taking over from her at the end of this month. She’ll have to run for election in November. Dishaw has been training her for the past seven months.
How has COVID affected you here?
“Well, it’s better this year than it was previous. We did have appointments only previously when COVID was at its peak. Now, we’re requesting that when people come in, they wear their masks. People have been excellent about it. We don’t have very many problems with our residents. I think they believe that we’re here to help them. They complain about their taxes. Nobody wants to pay taxes. Taxes are high. Taxes are high everywhere. But they understand that we only collect them. People are very nice about it. Mexico’s a wonderful place to live. Residents are wonderful. Quaint little village, quaint town.”
She’s lived in her house on Kenyon Road about 40 years. “Long time,” she said. “I love my house. I love my property. I love my garden. I love my town. We’ll live here forever. I’m not the snowbird type. I like it here.”
She has one son and four granddaughters, including a set of twins.
“My husband and I have been married 54 years,” Liz said. “We were high school sweethearts. We went together for two years in high school in Fulton. We’re both originally from Fulton.”
How did they decide to move to Mexico?
“We had a house fire,” she replied. “So, we were looking for another house. We were looking around the area. We looked in Fulton. We looked in Phoenix. We looked in Pulaski. We looked in Mexico, and we found this house. We have 80 acres and a lot of barns. My husband loves his animals, and the house was a nice house, so, we bought the house about 40 years ago. Right now we have three horses on the property which belong to my best friend. We just had our cows butchered. We don’t have any more cows. He has tropical fish that he raises. And we have two dogs. For now, that’s it. We’ll probably get more pigs in the spring. We have pigs every year. We like to raise our own meat. We get chickens in the spring and chicks. We raise them all. Every once in a while we get a cow. We’ve got 80 acres, so we’ve got a lot of pasture. We do Jerseys, if you can find a Jersey cow. The meat seems to be sweeter. I guess it’s a personal preference. We have steers so that you don’t have to milk them. We would raise three of them at a time, and we would alternate butchering them. So, we always had meat.”
Dishaw had a number of her crafts in place around the office. A stained-glass eagle hung by the front door. A stained-glass frame surrounded a photo of a granddaughter. Another painting of a lighthouse. And she had something she didn’t make but was quite a thing to behold nonetheless: a good-sized replica of the White House with PEZ dispenser versions of all the individual presidents standing before it. Something you don’t see every day.
After talking with her for some time, I said, “It sounds like a very nice future you have planned out for yourself.”
“Yes,” she replied. “Let’s hope it works. It’ll be fun.”
