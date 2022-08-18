Local band’s CD aims to soothe spirit

December wind has released a new CD, called Hoka, which its award-winning songwriter Atsiaktonkie says carries “messages of peace, healing and traditional values that will soothe the spirit in these troubled times.” Provided photo

MASSENA — A local alternative folk rock band has released a new CD that its award-winning songwriter says carries “messages of peace, healing and traditional values that will soothe the spirit in these troubled times.”

December Wind is led by two-time Native American Music Award-winning artist Atsiaktonkie. Joining him are Terry Terrance on bass guitar and drummer Chris Petrak.

