MASSENA — A local alternative folk rock band has released a new CD that its award-winning songwriter says carries “messages of peace, healing and traditional values that will soothe the spirit in these troubled times.”
December Wind is led by two-time Native American Music Award-winning artist Atsiaktonkie. Joining him are Terry Terrance on bass guitar and drummer Chris Petrak.
Their new CD is titled Hoka, and was produced by Native American Music Hall of Famer Keith Secola.
“Some people hear voices. I hear music,” said Atsiaktonkie, who is lead singer, songwriter and guitarist for December Wind,
He has written more than 3,000 songs.
“I pick up my guitar, hit a note and the song is there. That’s it. They come from the spirit of the world and the spirit of people around me. When someone is talking, I hear a song. I record them at home but, once a song comes, it stays in my head. I have no limitations. When I’m inspired, the music, lyrics and arrangements all come to me in seconds. The song takes me away. It’s like I’m an antenna. Maybe I played them in a former life,” he said.
Hoka was recorded during the COVID-19 lockdown at Sparta Sound with engineer and multi-instrumentalist Rich Mattson.
“I use a lot of rhythms most drummers can’t follow. Chris (Petrak) nailed it. I conveyed the feeling I wanted and he embraced it at once,” Atsiaktonkie said.
He said the album blends traditional Native American rhythms and melodies with folk, rock, pop, Latin and ambient music. It’s their third album, following in the footsteps of Sacred Voices (Canyon, 1999) and Second Wind (Strong Wind, 2005).
The two original albums were produced before the group split up, with Atsiaktonkie performing solo on several albums following the split. He decided to revisit December Wind two years ago, just before the pandemic shut everything down, and reconnected and started rehearsing with Terry Terrance, the band’s original bass player. That was the start of the process that led to the music in Hoka.
“I was incorporating ‘sound songs’ — traditional chants that you sing when you’re happy or sad — into the arrangements. Terry was blown away. It brought a different approach to the songs. He thought it would draw people in. We played some shows just before the virus came and people were in tears,” Atsiaktonkie said.
“When we play live, the heartbeat of the music draws us closer to the listeners. I enter the song and go somewhere else. I hear music in every experience. It’s always there in my heart. The title of the record, Hoka, came to me in a dream. It’s a Lakota word, that’s hard to put into English. It means everything is going so well, that if I were to die right now, I’d be OK with it. You say it when you’re in a good place and excited about something. It fits the feeling of the album,” he said.
