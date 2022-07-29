‘Local Legends’ to be on display in Massena

SeaComm recently donated $500 in support of the Massena Local Legends Exhibit. The funds have been used to help purchase materials for the display, which will showcase the accomplishments of many Massena natives and promote hometown pride. The exhibit will be held Aug. 5 through Aug. 7 at the Mercantile building, 2 Water St. Pictured from left are Massena Local Legends committee members Lenore Levine, Mariann Witkop and SeaComm mortgage manager Tara Cusworth. Photo courtesy of SeaComm

MASSENA — People from Massena who went on to fame of one sort or another, as well as famous people who visited the town at some point in their career, will be the focus of a “Local Legends Exhibit” that opens Aug. 5 at the Mercantile building on the corner of Main and Water streets.

The exhibit runs from 3 to 4 p.m. Aug. 5; 2 to 7 p.m. Aug. 6; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 7, in conjunction with the Massena Mega Reunion of all Massena Central graduating classes of the 1980s.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.