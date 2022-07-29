MASSENA — People from Massena who went on to fame of one sort or another, as well as famous people who visited the town at some point in their career, will be the focus of a “Local Legends Exhibit” that opens Aug. 5 at the Mercantile building on the corner of Main and Water streets.
The exhibit runs from 3 to 4 p.m. Aug. 5; 2 to 7 p.m. Aug. 6; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 7, in conjunction with the Massena Mega Reunion of all Massena Central graduating classes of the 1980s.
A volunteer group headed by Mariann Witkop and including Lenore Levine, Carolyn Jermano, Diane Acton, Carol Hartle, Joan Bulger, Dale Dix, Cathy Dix and Sue Parisian reached out to local news outlets and the “Memories of Massena” Facebook group to come up with names included in the exhibit.
Ms. Witkop said that, because of the number of names suggested, they had to draw the line on what type of professions to include. For instance, there won’t be any standouts in college, the military or business CEOs included in the exhibit.
What visitors will find, however, are Massena natives who made names for themselves in professions such as music, theater or sports. They’ll be highlighted on the largest posters in the exhibit.
“The list is people that either lived here for a short time or lived here permanently. So those are the big posters,” Ms. Witkop said.
For example, the music and theater fields include names like Jennifer Bellor, Stephanie Bissonette, Marc Hawes, Jerry Morin, Scott Peets, Jim Phillips and Hal Smith. Among the sports names are Zach Bogosian, Jim “Ace” Deshaies, Gus Fiacco, Jonny Gustafson, Mike Hurlbut, Pat Martin, Bid McPhee, Matt Meacham, Mark Morris, Jerry Welsh, Tim Welsh and the semi-pro Warrior football team.
“The people in sports are either professional athletes or coaches, or ESPN or scouts. So they’re in a professional capacity. The others are people in the entertainment world,” Ms. Witkop said.
Also on the list is Gary Danko, a noted restaurateur in San Francisco, and Eleanor Roosevelt, who at one time had a home in Massena.
“We pretty much kept it to people who made it,” she said.
There are also names of stars who made visits to Massena. They include Janis Reno Ahern, Sammy Davis Jr., Judy Garland’s grandmother, Norman Rockwell, who had a studio in Massena, and even the great gray owl that drew crowds to Barnhart Island for its appearance in 2017.
“There are people that came to the Willow Grove, the Highland Hotel, the old depot train station, the athletes that spoke at banquets, the Olympic hockey team that played at the arena. We have one poster just of Janis Joplin. She stayed at the Highland Hotel. Sammy Davis Jr. in 1940 lived on Liberty Avenue for the summer because they wouldn’t let him in the hotel,” Ms. Witkop said. “We included as many of those as we could. It was a lot of people. We just did the best we could. We combed through all the posts and talked to people.”
She said the Mercantile building is a perfect space for the exhibit since some Mega Reunion activities will be taking place farther down on Water Street.
“It’s stunningly beautiful. We couldn’t have gotten a better location because the Mega Reunion is right down the street. The Hamelins were very gracious to let us use it,” she said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.