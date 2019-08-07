Local residents earn degree from WGU

The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university held its 70th (Orlando, Fla.); 71st (Cincinnati, Ohio); and 72nd (Anaheim, Calif.) commencement ceremonies this year to celebrate the graduation of more than 22,000 students from across the country.
Cheryl Waldron of Constantia has earned her master of science, nursing - education (RN to MSN).
Courtney Fleury of Henderson has earned her bachelor of science, business - healthcare management.
Christine Trapiss of Lacona has earned her master of arts in teaching, elementary education (K-8).
Tebra Brownell of Mannsville has earned her bachelor of science, accounting.
