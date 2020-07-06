Local residents named to RIT dean’s list for spring semester

ROCHESTER — The following local residents made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 spring semester. Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
Makalah Johnson of Brewerton, who is in the biomedical sciences program.
Mikayla Banack of Brewerton, who is in the biomedical sciences program.
Alexander Johnson of Oswego, who is in the computing and information technologies program.
Liz Spencer of Mexico, who is in the criminal justice program.
Andrew Yankowsky of Fulton, who is in the computing security program.
Shane Guernsey of Fulton, who is in the physics program.
Jordan Jock of Pennellville, who is in the computer engineering program.
Rachel Baldwin of Cato, who is in the sociology and anthropology program.
Margo McBrearty of Oswego, who is in the biology program.
Jake Gugula of Fulton, who is in the electrical mechanical engineering technology program.
Velvet Howland of Hannibal, who is in the ASL-English interpretation program.
Stephen Gorman of Pulaski, who is in the computing and information technologies program.
Sophie Lawrence of Pulaski, who is in the environmental sustainability, health and safety program.
Rosie Walter of Lacona, who is in the biotechnology and molecular bioscience program.
Kyle Freberg of Oswego, who is in the packaging science program.
Breanna Backus of Fulton, who is in the biomedical sciences program.
Austin Whitaker of Mexico, who is in the microelectronic engineering program.
Josiah Dahar of Fulton, who is in the criminal justice program.
Sophie Walter of Lacona, who is in the film and animation program.
Aaric Celeste of Oswego, who is in the civil engineering technology program.
Elizabeth Sidoti of Cato, who is in the international and global studies program.
Michael Beckwith of Oswego, who is in the electrical engineering technology program.
Wesley Dahar of Fulton, who is in the computer engineering program.
Jesse Menkins of Phoenix, who is in the mechanical engineering technology program.
Tara Coughlin of West Monroe, who is in the diagnostic medical sonography program.
Dan Scully of Parish, who is in the chemical engineering program.
Clarissa Scharf of Pennellville, who is in the advertising and public relations program.
Ben Hughes of Fulton, who is in the management information systems program.
Ryan Barry of Fulton, who is in the electrical engineering program.
Katirina Herbs of Phoenix, who is in the photographic and imaging arts program.
Devin Boyce of Fulton, who is in the mechanical engineering program.
Kate O’Gorman of Oswego, who is in the new media design program.
Zack Eastman of Oswego, who is in the mechanical engineering technology program.
Jacey Phillips of Cato, who is in the biomedical sciences program.
Jarred King of Constantia, who is in the computer engineering program.
Matt Hills of Hastings, who is in the software engineering program.
Dylan Dayton of Central Square, who is in the computer engineering technology program.
Jon Simpson of Fulton, who is in the chemistry program.
Jack Ryan of Mexico, who is in the software engineering program.
Elizabeth Crockford of Sterling, who is in the photographic and imaging arts program.
Catherine Musumeci of Phoenix, who is in the biomedical engineering program.
Andrew Olin of Richland, who is in the computing security program.
Kelci Somers of Oswego, who is in the applied arts and sciences program.
Allayna Frank of Altmar, who is in the biomedical sciences program.
