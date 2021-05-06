OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego recently recognized Oswego County residents among its highest academic achievers with its president’s list for fall 2020.
President’s list students are those attaining semester grade-point averages of 3.8 or higher while carrying required academic credits.
Honorees include:
Jakob P. Ball, Oswego, undeclared
Brianna Batchelor, Oswego, childhood education
Brittany A. Bennett, Mexico, accounting
Trevor L. Boni, Oswego, information science
Alexandra N. Borowsky, Oswego, creative writing, communication and social interaction
Nicholas J. Brown, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering
Amanda Cali, Oswego, human development, anthropology
Andrew M. Caprin, Oswego, political science
Cassidy E. Carnes, Sandy Creek, psychology
Kelly N. Caza, Fulton, finance, accounting
Quinn M. Ceilly, Cleveland, psychology, cognitive science
Elizabeth A. Choquette, Central Square, criminal justice
Liam M. Clary, Oswego, computer science
Alexis Cleveland, Mexico, graphic design
Nathaniel L. Cronk, Altmar, human development
Cherie M. Cuomo, Oswego, adolescence education
Ryan M. Czeck, Fulton, technology education
Alexander M. Davies, Oswego, wellness management
Caleb G. Davies, Pulaski, human resource management
Grace E. DeLand, Oswego, business administration
Alexandria G. Delfino, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering
Gabrielle R. Dion, Sandy Creek, psychology
Alexander R. Dombroski, Oswego, computer science
Dominick A. Donabella, Oswego, broadcasting and mass communication
Isabel M. Dunning, Oswego, history
Nicole K. Evans, Altmar, political science, history
Tyler J. Fleming, Hastings, biology
Eric A. Ford, Oswego, business administration, risk management and insurance
Mikala L. Fredette, Oswego, business administration
Alecia M. Fuentes, Oswego, business administration
Sunny Gauli, Oswego, accounting
Rachel M. Godden, Oswego, psychology, public justice
Zachary L. Gombas, Hannibal, human development
Emma G. Grab, Fair Haven, childhood education
Paris M. Graziano, Hastings, childhood education
Emma R. Greulich, Pulaski, teaching English to speakers of other languages
Natalie A. Griffin, Oswego, gender and women’s studies, theatre
Madeline P. Gunther, Oswego, criminal justice
Maddison E. Haley, Central Square, childhood education
Mikayla L. Hardesty, Oswego, wellness management
Hannah L. Hauser, Oswego, creative writing
David M. Hennigan, Lacona, applied mathematics
Chloe E. Hill, Hastings, cinema and screen studies
Cheyenne Hotchkiss, Fulton, criminal justice
Garrett R. House, Central Sq, criminal justice
Robert Jackowski, Fulton, marketing
Susan E. James, Oswego, online wellness management
Ryan M. Kearns, Central Square, chemistry
Johnson Liu, Oswego, computer science
Kelly A. Lizotte, Oswego, childhood education
Brandi N. Maynes, Oswego, business administration
Rachel M. Monson, Mexico, adolescence education, theatre
Erin E. Nicholson, Fulton, business administration
Benjamin O. Pelow, Mexico, applied mathematics
Seth T. Perrin, Oswego, wellness management
Anton Porcari, Fulton, creative writing
Hunter A. Pryor, Oswego, accounting
Jessica Pullen, Oswego, anthropology
Taylor Quick, Hannibal, wellness management
Haleigh A. Rahn, Oswego, childhood education
Hugh Riley J. Randall, Lycoming, linguistics, French
Alexa R. Ricci, Oswego, applied mathematical economics
Anthony M. Salerno, Fulton, accounting
Robert J. Salerno, Fulton, zoology
Lauren C. Schmidt, Fulton, adolescence education, English
Nathan E. Shaw, Fulton, accounting
Ryan T. Sheffield, Oswego, accounting
Zachary T. Sheridan, Oswego, criminal justice
Carson J. Smith, Oswego, business administration
Dylan Sobrino, Oswego, psychology
Shannon Sutorius, Oswego, English
Madalynn G. Swan, Oswego, childhood education
Justin K. Thomas, Pennellville, marketing
Carol A. Thompson, Oswego, English
Brian J. Trombly, Fulton, English
Jasmyn I. Trumble, Altmar, psychology
Nathan J. Tsutsumishita, Oswego, adolescence education
Donald Tuffley, Central Square, business administration
Melissa A. Valentine, Oswego, psychology
Hayley E. Vann, Oswego, art
Mattie I. Wallace, Oswego, cinema and screen studies
Erin A. Waloven, Mexico, childhood education
Alexander J. Whiteside, Oswego, broadcasting and mass communication
Bailey Wills, Oswego, childhood education
Bradley S. Wyman, Oswego, wellness management
Qiujin Yuan, Oswego, computer science
For more information on SUNY Oswego and its academic offerings, visit oswego.edu.
