Local residents on SUNY Oswego deans’ list

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego recently recognized Oswego County residents among its high academic achievers with its deans’ list for fall 2020.
Deans’ list students are those attaining semester grade-point averages between 3.3 and 3.79 while carrying required academic credits.
Honorees include:
Nathaniel Ahart, Oswego, cinema and screen studies
Arialees C. Alicea, Oswego, graphic design, Spanish
Gabriella P. Allen, Phoenix, childhood education
Marissa A. Allen, Fulton, childhood education
Rachael M. Allen, Fulton, criminal justice
Brittney N. Alton, Fulton, criminal justice
Joshua T. Arnold, Hannibal, psychology, human development
Samantha Austin, Oswego, broadcasting and mass communication
Brianna Beedy, Fulton, art - illustration
Maddy Besaw, Central Square, human resource management
Riley A. Bolton, Mexico, applied mathematical economics
Nolan J. Bonnie, Fulton, communication and social interaction
Heather C. Bonter, Oswego, economics, language and international trade
Holly N. Bourgeois, Fulton, business administration, public relations
Joseph J. Brennan, Phoenix, public relations
Crystal Brooks, Oswego, wellness management
Elizabeth E. Brown, Fulton, biology
Alyssa Bundy, Oswego, business administration
Owen T. Calkins, Hannibal, creative writing, English
Hannah Carroll, Central Square, sociology, gender and women’s studies
Lenora M. Cedrone, Fulton, undeclared
Caleigh Chamberlain, Oswego, zoology
Spencer Chapman, Fulton, computer science
Harry Chen, Fulton, marketing
Charles R. Chiasson, Oswego, computer science
Emily E. Christensen, Oswego, sociology
Brianna J. Clark, Mexico, psychology
Mikayla L. Clark, Pennellville, geology
Nicholas Clark, Pennellville, broadcasting/MBA
Ashley E. Clement, Mexico, marketing
Stephanie M. Cole, Hannibal, psychology
Courtney M. Collins, Hastings, criminal justice
Adrianna M. Comins, New Haven, childhood education
Matthew Crary, Phoenix, history
Philip A. Cummings, Oswego, applied mathematics
Mika Cushing, Fulton, public relations
Lucas Deland, Oswego, zoology
Ceth Deloff, Hannibal, chemistry
Noah T. Dion, Sandy Creek, anthropology
Jason T. Dobek, Mexico, business administration
Khassan El Debek, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering
Cameron J. Endres, Oswego, criminal justice
Zulelma Felipe, Oswego, global and international studies
Katherine M. Fierro, Oswego, childhood education
Brooke G. Fralick, Oswego, online business administration
Savanah L. France, Hannibal, English
Evelyn Frederiksen, Oswego, art - illustration
Samantha R. Gardner, Oswego, wellness management
Benjamin T. Geiger, Oswego, accounting
Benjamin G. Gilmore, Oswego, adolescence education, mathematics
Haley Goodman, Martville, human development
William R. Gregory, Parish, biology
Jenna K. Haselbauer, Oswego, accounting
Atreyu D. Hawkins, Oswego, creative writing, English
Alison Hibbert, Oswego, art
Grace A. Hibbert, Oswego, gender and women’s studies, sociology
Clare T. Hook, Oswego, childhood education
Patrick Hull, Pulaski, cinema and screen studies
Aaron C. Internicola, Oswego, adolescence education
Rinaldo P. Iorizzo, Oswego, computer science
Victoria L. Izyk, Fulton, art
Jordan A. Jacquin, Oswego, teaching English to speakers of other languages
Christian Jasewicz, Oswego, human resource management
Tehya E. Johnson, Oswego, human development
Karly A. Kearns, Fulton, childhood education
Katelynn A. Kelsey, Oswego, childhood education
Alexander Kenney, Oswego, creative writing
Zachary M. Kingsley, Oswego, adolescence education, human development
Hunter Kinzie, Oswego, wellness management
Dannielle Kline, Fulton, computer science
Rachel J. Leotta, Oswego, theatre
Jessica Leppien, Pulaski, psychology
Alberta Lipinski, Oswego, graphic design
Brian T. Loomis, Parish, broadcasting and mass communication
Kendyl L. Lutz, Fulton, human development
Megan E. Maestri, Fulton, wellness management
Emma E. Magnarelli, Hannibal, childhood education
Bailey Maier, Oswego, studio art
Dylan T. Masterson, Fulton, electrical and computer engineering
Kathleen M. McGreevy, Oswego, theatre
Jenna M. McManus, Oswego, chemistry
Jessica S. Miller, Oswego, history, creative writing
Jared R. Mills, Oswego, theatre
Japheth A. Niles, Fulton, music
Samantha S. O’Neil, Oswego, psychology
Patricia E. Odonnell, Mexico, psychology
Arlo J. Olson, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering
Jolie E. Pelow, Mexico, criminal justice
Samantha M. Perkins, Fulton, adolescence education
Aaron K. Pernice, Oswego, political science
Brianna M. Pfeifer, Oswego, business administration
Wolfgang S. Pierce, Minetto, anthropology
Edward J. Pisacane, Oswego, creative writing
Briyonna Porterfield Johnson, Oswego, childhood education, English
Richard N. Potter, Richland, mathematics
Maria A. Przepiora, Oswego, adolescence education, theatre
Lance B. Race, Fulton, history
Madison Rahn, Oswego, childhood education
Connor J. Ransier, Mexico, business administration
Alexis Richer, Mexico, cinema and screen studies, public relations
Alyssa Root, Oswego, zoology
Jason Rosa, Oswego, business administration
Elizabeth Salm-Barnes, Oswego, online wellness management
Nathan Schultzkie, Oswego, technology management
Lindsey Shampine, Altmar, adolescence education
Geoffrey C. Sharkey, Oswego, business administration
Margaret E. Simpson, Cleveland, public relations
Cassandra L. Slough, Oswego, cinema and screen studies, theatre
Joshua L. Smith, Phoenix, computer science, philosophy
Katelynn N. Spaulding, Mexico, graphic design
Samuel E. Spaulding, Oswego, adolescence education, English
Nicholas Staring, Phoenix, journalism
Patricia Stephenson, Pennellville, psychology
Christopher T. Sugar, Oswego, political science
Karissa R. Sumell, Parish, geology
Jennifer E. Swanson, Oswego, human development
Codie S. Thresher, Altmar, adolescence education
Spencer Timmons, Hannibal, history
Laura J. Torres, Pulaski, biology
Mikayla A. Trapasso, Oswego, art
Haylee Wade, Constantia, childhood education
Nicole M. Wakefield, Fulton, criminal justice
Hannah R. Wakeman, Mexico, childhood education
Courtney D. Weaver, Fulton, anthropology
Christine E. Weber, Fulton, French
Halle N. Wells, Oswego, human resource management
Bradley M. Wiggins, Hannibal, political science
Jessica M. Wiggins, Williamstown, studio art
Kelsey Williams, Fulton, business administration, communication and social interaction
Rebecca M. Williams, Constantia, criminal justice
Jocelyn M. Zender, Williamstown, childhood education
For more information on SUNY Oswego and its academic offerings, visit oswego.edu.
