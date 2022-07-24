Local Scout elected Section Vice Chief

Matthew Stevens

CENTRAL SQUARE - Matthew Stevens, son of Daniel and Heather Stevens, of Central Square has been elected as Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Order of the Arrow 2022-23 Section E-15 Vice Chief. Matthew currently serves, for a second year, as Lodge Chief for the Longhouse Council Lowanne Nimat Lodge. He is also an Eagle Scout with Central Square Boy Scout Troop 734, sponsored by Central Square Fire Company.

Order of the Arrow (OA) is an honor society of BSA Scouts consisting of Scouts and Scouters who exemplify the Scout Oath and the Scout Law. OA offers extreme leadership training for both youth and adults but is focused on the youth. It also encourages its members to cheerfully provide service to the community.

