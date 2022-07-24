Local Scout elected Section Vice Chief

CENTRAL SQUARE - Matthew Stevens, son of Daniel and Heather Stevens, of Central Square has been elected as Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Order of the Arrow 2022-23 Section E-15 Vice Chief. Matthew currently serves, for a second year, as Lodge Chief for the Longhouse Council Lowanne Nimat Lodge. He is also an Eagle Scout with Central Square Boy Scout Troop 734, sponsored by Central Square Fire Company.
Order of the Arrow (OA) is an honor society of BSA Scouts consisting of Scouts and Scouters who exemplify the Scout Oath and the Scout Law. OA offers extreme leadership training for both youth and adults but is focused on the youth. It also encourages its members to cheerfully provide service to the community.
The Section E-15 extends from councils with headquarters in Buffalo to Horseheads and Syracuse to Rochester. It goes as far North as to Massena and as far south into Pennsylvania.
Order of the Arrow is Scouting’s National Honor Society. It recognizes those who best exemplify the Scout Oath and Law in their daily lives and through that recognition cause others to conduct themselves in a way that warrants similar recognition. It also develops leaders with the willingness, character, spirit and ability to advance the activities of their units, the Brotherhood, Scouting, and ultimately our nation. Finally, Order of the Arrow, promotes helpfulness into a life purpose of leadership in cheerful service to others.
As section Vice Chief, Matthew will be responsible for assisting the chief in the operations at the section level. He will promote their event (Conclave) and plan the annual ACT conference. He is responsible for influencing positive performance of lodges and promotes participation in region and national events among other things. He also was recently informed he was selected as the student representative to the Board of Education.
Matthew will be entering his senior year of high school at Paul V. Moore in the Fall. In addition to his new Vice Chief position, he will be serving as the 2022-2023 Student Government President and NYSCLSA D10 Representative, Voices Of Youth/UNICEF Media Contributor, and is a member of Youth Creating Change Coalition. He is the Founder of Platforms4Good (Advocates for the positive use of social media. This is done by leading by example through providing information and resources on issues faced by youth).
He is also excited to be staffing at NOAC this summer in Tennessee. NOAC is The National Order of the Arrow Conference (NOAC) that brings thousands of Arrowmen together from around the US to share, learn, and experience a conference unlike any other event in Scouting.
Matthew will continue to be active with the Central Square Community Historical Society, PVM Student Government, Local Order of the Arrow and -Scouts BSA (T734), Divine Mercy Youth Ministry, YC3 (Youth Creating Change Coalition) and Voices of Youth (Platform to advocate for change on the world stage).
In the future he would like to go to school for political science with a focus on international relations.
