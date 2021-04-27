DELHI - SUNY Delhi announces its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester, a recognition of academic achievement for students who enrolled in six or more credits and earned a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the semester.
Local students named to the list include:
Iliana Wiseth of Central Square, pursuing a degree in architectural design and building.
Brandon Helvie of Hastings, pursuing a degree in criminal justice.
Darian Warren of Constantia, pursuing a degree in culinary arts.
Miwa Burdic of Fulton, pursuing a degree in nursing.
Jennifer DiGregorio of Oswego, pursuing a degree in nursing.
Rachel Hamon of Central Square, pursuing a degree in nursing.
Bridgette Hartmann of Hastings, pursuing a degree in nursing.
Amanda Kelly of Fulton, pursuing a degree in nursing.
Dana Lofthouse of Oswego, pursuing a degree in nursing.
Victoria Reichert of Cleveland, pursuing a degree in nursing.
Keri Shaffer of Phoenix, pursuing a degree in nursing.
Stephanie Smith of Hastings, pursuing a degree in nursing.
Nicole Vassenelli of Phoenix, pursuing a degree in nursing.
Nicole Mumm of Brewerton, pursuing a degree in nursing.
