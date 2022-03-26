Local students achieve fall 2021 dean’s list

DELHI - SUNY Delhi announces its dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester, a recognition of academic achievement for students who enrolled in six or more credits and earned a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the semester.
Local students named to the list include:
Iliana Wiseth of Central Square pursuing a degree in architectural design and building.
Darian Warren of Constantia pursuing a degree in culinary arts management.
Dawn Akkoul of Central Square pursuing a degree in nursing.
Elizabeth Debo of Central Square pursuing a degree in nursing.
Shaina Foley of Brewerton pursuing a degree in nursing.
Rachel Hamon of Central Square pursuing a degree in nursing.
Nicole Mumm of Brewerton pursuing a degree in nursing.
Stephanie Smith of Hastings pursuing a degree in nursing.
Kaitlyn Wilckens of West Monroe pursuing a degree in nursing.
Ashley Cole of Oswego pursuing a degree in nursing.
Whitney Daino of Oswego pursuing a degree in nursing.
Kaylee LeRoy of Parish pursuing a degree in nursing.
Cassandra Long of Sterling pursuing a degree in nursing.
Jeanine Wright of Fulton pursuing a degree in nursing.
Connor Waldron of Fulton pursuing a degree in residential construction.
Alexis Lighthall of Oswego pursuing a degree in veterinary science technology.
Natasha Ratcliff of Oswego pursuing a degree in veterinary technology.
