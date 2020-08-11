DELHI - SUNY Delhi announces its Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester, a recognition of academic achievement for students who enrolled in six or more credits and earned a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the semester.
Local students who earned a spot on the list include:
Lillian C. Bray of Fulton.
Jennifer DiGregorio of Oswego.
Courtney M. Foster of Mexico.
Bridgette M. Hartmann of Hastings.
Brandon F. Helvie of Hastings.
Susannah G. LaRock of Pulaski.
Dana Lofthouse of Oswego.
Natasha E. Ratcliff of Oswego.
Victoria E. Reichert of Cleveland.
Darian Warren of Constantia.
Jordan O. Workman of Pulaski
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.