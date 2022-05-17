Local students earn SUNY Canton specialty student recognition

CANTON - Ashley L. Megnin, a SUNY Canton veterinary science technology major from Phoenix, earned the humanitarian award as part of the student specialty awards during the spring 2022 semester.
Kaitlin R. Antinelli, a SUNY Canton funeral services administration major from Brewerton, earned the humanitarian award as part of the student specialty awards during the spring 2022 semester.
“There’s nothing that brings me more joy than notifying students they have won these awards,” said SUNY Canton Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Courtney B. Bish. “Among the students recognized here are trailblazers, philanthropists, leaders, and scholars of the highest order. These students have received glowing nominations from their peers, their faculty, and administrative staff who have recognized the excellent work they have done on our campus and in their communities.”
The student specialty awards are presented annually to those who have defied the odds, overcome challenges, persevered through hardships, showed tremendous leadership, engaged in philanthropic or humanitarian efforts, and inspired their peers.
All of the students recognized can be found on the student speciality awards website at www.canton.edu.
