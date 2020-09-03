Local students graduate from Alfred State

ALFRED – Approximately 840 two- and four-year degree candidates received diplomas from Alfred State College in May. Associate and baccalaureate degrees were awarded in fields of agriculture, health, business, vocational, and engineering technology, as well as the arts and sciences. The following local students received degrees:
Gabriel Webb, of Fulton, welding technology associate in occupational studies.
Reed Fravor, of Mexico, electrical construction and maintenance electrician associate in occupational studies.
Connor Marks, of Mexico, electrical construction and maintenance electrician associate in occupational studies.
Mark Simoneau, of Mexico, motorsports technology associate in occupational studies.
Ryan Goodrow, of Oswego, electrical construction and maintenance electrician associate in occupational studies.
Alivia Grimshaw, of Oswego, veterinary technology associate in applied science.
Joshua Froio, of Phoenix, welding technology associate in occupational studies.
Keil Holmes, of Richland, welding technology associate in occupational studies.
