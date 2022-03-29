Local students graduate from Clarkson University

Students graduate from Clarkson University on Dec. 18, 2021.

POTSDAM - The following local students from Clarkson University were awarded bachelor’s, masters and doctoral degrees this winter on Dec. 18:

Cassie Romeo of Oswego, received a bachelor of science degree in computer engineering, mathematics minor.

Matthew Robert Mace of Oswego, received a bachelor of science degree with distinction in engineering and management, project management minor.

