Local students graduate from RIT

ROCHESTER - Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) conferred more than 4,300 degrees at all of its campuses in the 2021-2022 academic year. The following local residents received degrees:

Kyle Higby of Mexico received a bachelor of science in exercise science.

