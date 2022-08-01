Local students graduate from RIT

ROCHESTER - Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) conferred more than 4,300 degrees at all of its campuses in the 2021-2022 academic year. The following local residents received degrees:
Kyle Higby of Mexico received a bachelor of science in exercise science.
Margo McBrearty of Oswego received a bachelor of science in biology.
Austin Whitaker of Mexico received a bachelor of science in microelectronic engineering.
Sophie Walter of Lacona received a bachelor of fine arts in film and animation.
Michael Beckwith of Oswego received a bachelor of science in electrical engineering technology.
Sam Bevacqua of Fulton received a bachelor of science in management information systems.
Tanner Trovato of Fulton received a bachelor of science in civil engineering technology.
Sarah Mandanas of Oswego received a master of science in sustainable systems.
Bryson Russell of Mexico received a bachelor of science in public policy.
Kristin Ostiguy of Hannibal received a bachelor of science in electrical engineering.
RIT’s 137th academic convocation celebration was held in May and featured remarks by Kimberly Bryant, founder of the nonprofit organization Black Girls CODE.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.