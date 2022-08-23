WEST HARTFORD, CONN. - Local students graduated from the University of Hartford in May of 2022.
Jenna Ferlito of Mannsville earned their master of science in prosthetics/orthotics in prosthetics and orthotics.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To enjoy all our content, join now!
A few showers early, becoming a steady light rain for the afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 74F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 23, 2022 @ 8:39 am
WEST HARTFORD, CONN. - Local students graduated from the University of Hartford in May of 2022.
Jenna Ferlito of Mannsville earned their master of science in prosthetics/orthotics in prosthetics and orthotics.
Collan Zimmerman of Fulton earned their bachelor of fine arts in music theatre.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.