TAMPA, FLA. - The University of Tampa (UT) hosted a virtual commencement on Saturday, May 8 to honor 1,781 degree-seeking candidates at the University’s 152nd commencement. The event was viewed online by the students, their family members and friends, UT faculty and staff members and the general public.
Evan Jones, of Pulaski, graduated with a bachelor of science in management.
Hannah Gigliotti, of Fulton, graduated with a bachelor of science in sport management.
Madison Sheats, of Mexico, graduated with a bachelor of science in Allied Health.
Matthew Olszewski, of Oswego, graduated with a bachelor of science in biology.
The ceremony included remarks by UT President Ronald Vaughn, James S. MacLeod, chair of UT’s Board of Trustees, the deans of UT’s four colleges, and student challenge speakers.
Additionally, each graduate received a personalized video commemorating their achievement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.