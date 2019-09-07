More than 1,000 graduates were recognized at SUNY Oneonta’s 130th Commencement on May 11. Students who completed the requirements for bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and certificates of advanced study were honored in the Dewar Arena of the Alumni Field House.
David Andrews of Phoenix received a master of science in lake management.
Finella Campanino of Phoenix received a bachelor of science in biology chemistry.
Shawna Cooper of Fulton received a bachelor of science in biology Spanish.
Jordyn Fradenburgh of Hannibal received a bachelor of arts in psychology.
Melissa Murphy of Pennellville received a master of science in education in literacy education (B-6).
