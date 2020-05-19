Local students named to RIT’s dean’s list for 2019 fall semester

ROCHESTER - The following local residents made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2019 fall semester:
Zachary Banack of Brewerton, who is in the management information systems program.
Mikayla Banack of Brewerton, who is in the biomedical sciences program.
Liz Spencer of Mexico, who is in the criminal justice program.
Andrew Yankowsky of Fulton, who is in the computing security program.
Rachel Baldwin of Cato, who is in the sociology and anthropology program.
Margo McBrearty of Oswego, who is in the biology program.
Jake Gugula of Fulton, who is in the electrical mechanical engineering technology program.
Velvet Howland of Hannibal, who is in the ASL-English interpretation program.
Sophie Lawrence of Pulaski, who is in the environmental sustainability, health and safety program.
Rosie Walter of Lacona, who is in the biotechnology and molecular bioscience program.
Kyle Freberg of Oswego, who is in the packaging science program.
Breanna Backus of Fulton, who is in the biomedical sciences program.
Sophie Walter of Lacona, who is in the film and animation program.
Aaric Celeste of Oswego, who is in the civil engineering technology program.
James May of Oswego, who is in the electrical engineering program.
Michael Dean Jr. of Central Square, who is in the industrial design program.
Jacob Boni of Oswego, who is in the mechanical engineering technology program.
Tara Coughlin of West Monroe, who is in the diagnostic medical sonography program.
Dan Scully of Parish, who is in the chemical engineering program.
Clarissa Scharf of Pennellville, who is in the advertising and public relations program.
Ryan Barry of Fulton, who is in the electrical engineering program.
Katirina Herbs of Phoenix, who is in the photographic and imaging arts program.
Kate O’Gorman of Oswego, who is in the new media design program.
Ethan Taylor of Oswego, who is in the mechanical engineering technology program.
Benjamin Shephard of Orwell, who is in the electrical engineering technology program.
Jacey Phillips of Cato, who is in the biomedical sciences program.
Jarred King of Constantia, who is in the computer engineering program.
Matt Hills of Hastings, who is in the software engineering program.
Bryson Russell of Mexico, who is in the public policy program.
Catherine Musumeci of Phoenix, who is in the biomedical engineering program.
Donna Aiken of Fulton, who is in the biomedical engineering program.
Allayna Frank of Altmar, who is in the biomedical sciences program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.