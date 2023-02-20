Local students on SUNY Oswego honor rolls

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego recently recognized several Oswego County residents as high academic achievers on its president’s list and deans’ list for the fall 2022 semester.
President’s list students are those attaining semester grade-point averages of 3.8 or higher while carrying required academic credits. Students on the president’s list include:
Daniella J. Ahart, Oswego, cinema and screen studies
Samuel J. Allen, Oswego, business administration
Dani R. Avery, Oswego, English
Richard S. Barnes, Oswego, zoology
Melinda A. Brancato, Oswego, public relations
Nathaniel C. Brown, Oswego, adolescence education
Nicholas J. Brown, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering
Austin J. Calkins, Hannibal, human resource management
Andrew M. Caprin, Oswego, political science
Kelly N. Caza, Fulton, accounting, finance
Abigail A. Chamberlain, Oswego, childhood education
Harry Chen, Fulton, marketing
Liam M. Clary, Oswego, computer science
Mackenzie M. Coant, Fulton, childhood education
Cole K. Cullinan, Oswego, business administration
Laura A. Cummings, Oswego, childhood education
Zachary E. DeMott, Oswego, wellness management
Chloe H. Devendorf, Fulton, journalism
Alyssa J. Doane , Hastings, communication
Gretchen E. Dowd, Oswego, criminal justice, psychology
Samoya A. Drysdale, Oswego, biology, sociology
Brody D. Engle, Oswego, childhood education
Jordan M. Engler, Oswego, computer science
Katherine M. Fierro, Oswego, childhood education
Liam J. Fleming, Phoenix, finance
Collin P. Flynn, Fulton, music
Alecia M. Fuentes, Oswego, marketing
Haley Goodman, Martville, human development
Kathryn R. Guernsey, West Monroe, adolescence education, English
Madeline P. Gunther, Oswego, criminal justice
Xin Hao, Oswego, human resource management
Mikayla L. Hardesty, Oswego, wellness management
Victoria E. Harriger, Parish, music
Hannah L. Hauser, Oswego, creative writing
Eve D. Hibbert, Oswego, creative writing, English
Mariah Johnson, Fulton, public relations (online)
Starlord Kalkowsky, Fulton, electrical and computer engineering
Clarissa Karki, Oswego, broadcasting and mass communication, global and international studies
Gracie R. Kelly, Oswego, criminal justice, psychology
Zachary M. Kingsley, Oswego, human development
Allison E. Lizotte, Oswego, accounting
Veronica L. Logsdon, West Monroe, creative writing
Natalie A. Maher, West Monroe, communication
Kaitlyn E. Male, Oswego, psychology
Kat McGreevy, Oswego, theatre
Zachary J. Metott, Oswego, biochemistry
Gavin Montalbano, Lacona, adolescence education
Connor J. Mulcahey, Oswego, computer science, criminal justice
Nicole Pappa, Oswego, wellness management (online)
Jolie E. Pelow, Mexico, criminal justice
Wolfgang S. Pierce, Minetto, anthropology
Brian A. Pond, Pulaski, biology
Melissa A. Pulis, Central Square, finance
Jessica Pullen, Oswego, anthropology
Brian Ramirez, Hastings, adolescence education
Hugh Riley J. Randall, Oswego, physics, applied mathematics
Anna C. Richardson, Central Square, political science
Dante C. Rogers, Constantia, electrical and computer engineering
Zachary J. Sawyer, Fulton, graphic design
Isabella J. Sherman, Central Square, undeclared
Matthew W. Slattery, Oswego, adolescence education
Dylan Sobrino, Oswego, psychology
Luke W. Stoutenger, Mexico, human development
Elizabeth M. Syrell, Oswego, journalism
Valeriia Tarallo, Oswego, biology
Olivia G. Taylor, Pulaski, graphic design
Sydney P. Townsend, Parish, psychology
Nathan J. Tsutsumishita, Oswego, adolescence education
Julia Van Doren, Oswego, graphic design
Mattie I. Wallace, Oswego, cinema and screen studies
Erin A. Waloven, Mexico, childhood education
Courtney D. Weaver, Fulton, anthropology
Christine E. Weber, Fulton, linguistics
Halle N. Wells, Oswego, human resource management
Alexander J. Whiteside, Oswego, broadcasting and mass communication
Bradley M. Wiggins, Hannibal, political science
Ethan B. Wright, Fulton, mathematics
Tianhang Xiao, Sandy Creek, electrical and computer engineering’
Deans’ List students are those attaining semester grade-point averages between 3.3 and 3.79 while carrying required academic credits. Students on the deans’ list include:
Jea P. Adams, Oswego, criminal justice
Mina K. Aguilar, Pulaski, philosophy, politics and economics
Nathaniel T. Archer, Fulton, marketing
Anthony S. Ascenzi, Oswego, broadcasting and mass communication
Emily L. Babbitt, Mexico, psychology
Karina M. Bangy, Oswego, criminal justice
Brianna Beedy, Fulton, art - illustration
Andrew J. Belvito, Oswego, business administration
Justin Blake, Hannibal, art - illustration
Grace M. Bogart, Oswego, English
Steven R. Boyer, Hannibal, philosophy-psychology
Brian F. Brouillard, Oswego, psychology
David Burgess, Phoenix, political science
Antonia J. Cantu, Fulton, art - illustration
Kali L. Caughill, Oswego, psychology
Kelsey R. Combes, Hannibal, psychology
Sheenvia R. Conley, Fulton, global and international studies
Avery R. Croucher, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering
Alexandria G. Delfino, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering
Ceth Deloff, Hannibal, chemistry
Megan Delong, Oswego, adolescence education, Spanish
Alivia M. Diefenbacher, Hannibal, wellness management
Gabrielle R. Dion, Sandy Creek, psychology
Hayley E. Domicolo, Oswego, political science
Daniel J. Eickler, Constantia, computer science
Delaney E. Eiffe, Central Square, psychology
Niya Emmons, Oswego, psychology
Haley Faith, Oswego, psychology
Kyle A. Familo, Oswego, finance
Ryan Familo, Oswego, accounting
Darby Faublas, Phoenix, human development
Justice C. Fischer, Cleveland, theatre
Alivia L. Flood, Oswego, childhood education
Madison M. Flood, Fulton, psychology
Sebastian M. Foti, Oswego, adolescence education
Savanah L. France, Oswego, English
Garrett C. Frink, Fulton, music (audio recording and production)
Morgan L. Fuller, Central Square, childhood education
Alyson K. Geers, Oswego, human development
Rose M. Giberson, Oswego, childhood education
Daniel P. Griffin, Hannibal, art - illustration
Hailey R. Guynup, Oswego, wellness management
Chase J. Halstead, Fulton, adolescence education
Ashlee M. Hanavan, Hannibal, psychology
Wenshuai Hao, Mexico, business administration (online)
Devon Hastings, Central Square, business administration; electrical and computer engineering
Logan M. Haynes, Lacona, marketing
Katherine L. Hill, Mexico, art
Ashley Johnson, Oswego, childhood education
Veronica Jones, Oswego, art - illustration
Madelyn R. Kane, Central Square, theatre
Jacob P. Kelly, Oswego, adolescence education
Jesse I. Kinney, Parish, criminal justice
Dannielle Kline, Fulton, computer science
Taylor Ladue, Oswego, business administration (online)
Katelyn G. Lagoe, Oswego, childhood education
Sydney L. Lawton, Mexico, childhood education
Carissa Lee, Oswego, art
Caitlin S. Lilly, Oswego, wellness management
Emma E. Magnarelli, Hannibal, childhood education
Aidan M. Majeski, Hannibal, zoology
Sammy M. Mays, Oswego, business administration
Brookelle P. Mazzoli, Oswego, human development
Ryan C. McAfee, Central Square, adolescence education
Maximilian L. McCrum, Fulton, geology
Ryan A. Michaels, Fulton, applied mathematical economics
Jared R. Mills, Oswego, theatre
Melissa J. Mosher, Parish, Human Development
Michelle Newvine, Fulton, business administration (online)
Devon A. Nicholson, Fulton, business administration
Gracelynn E. O’Connor, Oswego, childhood education
Madison N. Palmer, Oswego, childhood education
Ashley E. Patterson, Oswego, accounting, economics
Samantha M. Perkins, Fulton, sociology
Alexis R. Pero, Fulton, political science
Seth T. Perrin, Oswego, wellness management
Lindsie J. Peters, Oswego, adolescence education
Cassidy E. Proud, Oswego, biology, psychology
Dairo Reyes, Oswego, business administration
John L. Riley, Oswego, history
Shyann Riley, Oswego, childhood education
Gracie K. Ryfun, Central Square, graphic design
Derek C. Sabatini, Oswego, broadcasting and mass communication
Abigail A. Skellington-Bice, Altmar, childhood education
Joshua L. Smith, Phoenix, computer science, philosophy
Jon David Spaulding, Oswego, finance
Nick Spaulding, Mexico, graphic design
Shannon Spears, Oswego, English
Maya P. Sprague, Oswego, wellness management
Benjamin T. Stevens, Oswego, biology
Rachael J. Stringer, Bernhards Bay, adolescence education
Steven Thompson, Fulton, broadcasting and mass communication
Codie S. Thresher, Altmar, history
Haylee Wade, Constantia, childhood education
Harley M. Wakeman, Mexico, computer science
Dylan R. Waldron, Oswego, technology education
Erik C. Waldron, Fulton, finance
Ezra M. Wingard, Oswego, cognitive science, psychology
Jocelyn M. Zender, Williamstown, childhood education
