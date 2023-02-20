Local students on SUNY Oswego honor rolls

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego recently recognized several Oswego County residents as high academic achievers on its president’s list and deans’ list for the fall 2022 semester.

President’s list students are those attaining semester grade-point averages of 3.8 or higher while carrying required academic credits. Students on the president’s list include:

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.