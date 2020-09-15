Local students receive degrees from SUNY Fredonia

FREDONIA - The State University of New York at Fredonia announced the following students received degrees in May:
Justin Taylor, Phoenix, bachelor of arts in history.
Molly Chapman, Fulton, bachelor of science in psychology.
Renee Ball, Hannibal, bachelor of arts in English.
Sarah McDougal, Lacona, bachelor of arts in English.
Trevor Bradshaw, Oswego, bachelor of science business in administration - finance.
Benjamin Chatterton, Oswego, bachelor of science in communication - communication studies.
Kyle Osmun, Oswego, bachelor of science in communication - audio/radio.
Abigail Venskus, Pennellville, bachelor of science in molecular genetics.
Kaitlin Morey, Williamstown, bachelor of science in music industry.
