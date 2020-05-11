Local students receive Susan Sutton Smith Award

ONEONTA - A total of 218 students received the SUNY Oneonta 2019-2020 Susan Sutton Smith Award for academic excellence.
Local students who received the award are:
Lindsey Kelley of Constantia, who is studying dietetics
Celeste Raponi of Fulton, who is studying fashion and textiles
To be eligible for the award, a student must be a freshman, sophomore or junior with a grade-point average of 3.9 or higher.
