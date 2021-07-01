Local SUNY Potsdam athletes named to SUNYAC Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for 2020-21 season

POTSDAM - The following local residents were among the 100 SUNY Potsdam student-athletes to earn a spot on the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for the 2020-21 school year, the conference announced this morning. Athletes named to the honor roll had a minimum 3.3 cumulative GPA for the year.
Nicholas Parrish of Fulton, is a freshman member of the SUNY Potsdam men’s lacrosse team.
Nicole Hansen of Fulton, is a senior member of the SUNY Potsdam women’s volleyball team.
Andrew Hyde of Fulton, is a sophomore member of the SUNY Potsdam men’s cross country and track and field team.
