POTSDAM — The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 1,114 students to the president’s list, in recognition of their academic excellence in the spring 2020 semester. The SUNY Potsdam students were honored for earning top marks by President Kristin G. Esterberg.
The students included:
Meadow Alexander of Sterling, whose major is art studio.
Spencer Chapman of Fulton, whose major is computer science.
Teal Denny of Mexico, whose major is speech communication.
Ned Greenough of Fulton, whose major is speech communication.
Nicole Hansen of Fulton, whose major is literature/writing.
Declan Hawthorne of Phoenix, whose major is music education.
Andrew Hyde of Fulton, whose major is criminal justice studies.
Megan Johnson of Fulton, whose major is dance.
Gillian Julien of Central Square, whose major is music education.
Chloe Koegel of Phoenix, whose major is visual arts BFA.
Anna Lentzer of Mexico, whose major is art history.
MacKenzie Mooney of Pulaski, whose major is dance
Nolan Ostrowski of Central Square, whose major is music education.
Alex Pendell of Central Square, whose major is computer science.
Matthew Scaccia of Oswego, whose major is computer science.
Gabrielle Syrell of Mexico, whose major is mathematics
Keegan Thompson of Oswego, whose major is music education.
Rachel Trumble of Parish, whose major is art studio.
Emma Uruburu of Sterling, whose major is music education.
Kara Wade of West Monroe, whose major is mathematics.
Keegan Wallace of Fulton, whose major is music performance.
Jeremy Walts of Phoenix, whose major is politics.
Nicole Wild of Parish, whose major is psychology.
To achieve the honor of being on the president’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
