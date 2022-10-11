Longtime Eastern Star treasurer honored for service

Nancy J. Costello

OSWEGO - Lake City Victoria Chapter No. 205 Order of the Eastern Star recently honored Nancy J. Costello for her 30 years of service as chapter treasurer.

Costello has a long association with the order. She was initiated into Lake City Chapter No. 352 on April 9, 1976. She was elected worthy matron for 1988. She was appointed district deputy grand matron for Oswego District in 1989.

