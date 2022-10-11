OSWEGO - Lake City Victoria Chapter No. 205 Order of the Eastern Star recently honored Nancy J. Costello for her 30 years of service as chapter treasurer.
Costello has a long association with the order. She was initiated into Lake City Chapter No. 352 on April 9, 1976. She was elected worthy matron for 1988. She was appointed district deputy grand matron for Oswego District in 1989.
Costello was first installed as chapter treasurer on Jan. 10, 1992 and has held the position since that time. At the chapter’s Sept. 23 meeting, members, family, and guests lauded her for her achievement.
In addition to her duties as treasurer, Costello has been instrumental in the chapter’s support of Blessings in Backpack, soliciting books for Little Luke’s daycare program, and contributing to food drives for the Salvation Army and the Human Concerns Center. For many years she was a dedicated volunteer for hospice.
