OGDENSBURG — United Helpers Chief Executive Officer Stephen E. Knight will retire from the nonprofit at the end of May.
Mr. Knight’s career with United Helpers began in August 1988 when he was hired as an assistant administrator for what was then known as United Helpers Care, Inc. Today, that portion of the company is known as United Helpers Behavioral Health and Life Skills.
After spending two years as assistant administrator, Mr. Knight, who grew up in Lisbon and graduated from St. Lawrence University, was promoted to administrator in 1990. He was named director of systems development in 1996.
In 2001, Mr. Knight was promoted to director of operations before becoming the company’s third CEO in 2009.
“The most rewarding thing about working for United Helpers was working for a mission-driven organization. I hope the ten ladies who started the Society of the United Helpers would approve and be proud of our work,” Mr. Knight said in a prepared statement about his retirement. “What I’ve experienced in my 30-plus years is the board has always been willing to step up and support our community.”
Mr. Knight said he’s planning on taking the summer to work on projects around his home, while also noting his oldest daughter is getting married this summer. He plans to do some traveling and participate in a lot more of the outdoor activities that he enjoys doing like biking, hiking, snow skiing and water-skiing.
He resides in Colton with his wife, Lianne. The couple has three adult children: Hannah, Daniel and Sadie Rose.
His last day with United Helpers will be Friday, May 28.
