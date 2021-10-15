LOUISVILLE — A Louisville teen has been honored for his quick response during an August fire on Willard Road in the town of Louisville.
The Louisville Volunteer Fire Department presented CJ Gay, 16, with a Hero Award for his actions the morning of Aug. 13.
Louisville Fire officials said that at about 8:06 a.m. Aug. 13, Mr. Gay was babysitting at a neighbor’s home on Willard Road when he discovered an electrical fire in the basement.
“CJ quickly recognized this dangerous situation and calmly called 911,” they said.
He also woke up the three children he was babysitting and safely evacuated them, as well as pets from the residence, and took them to a neighboring house.
Members of the Massena Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene with interior firefighters and, when arriving at the home, found a structure filling with smoke. They assisted Louisville in locating the source of the fire and quickly extinguished it. Massena firefighters remained on scene for about an hour to assist with ventilation of the home before returning to service.
But, Louisville Fire officials said, the situation could have been much worse without Mr. Gay’s quick actions.
“As a result of his early notification, Louisville firefighters along with assistance from Massena firefighters were able to quickly locate the source of the fire and extinguish it with minimal damage to the home,” they said. “As a result of CJ’s quick thinking and action, no injuries or loss of property occurred. The officers and members of the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department wish to acknowledge and commend CJ for his efforts on that day.”
