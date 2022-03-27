LOWVILLE — The village Board of Trustees agreed during its March meeting to continue the Citizen of the Year program that was initiated last year.
Nominees must be Lowille village residents and at least 18 years old. Nomination forms are available at the village office or can be downloaded from the village website. Completed forms may be dropped off at the village clerk’s office, placed in the drop box or mailed to The Village of Lowville, 5535 Bostwick St., Lowville, N.Y. 13367.
The deadline for submission is April 30.
Joshua Fitzgerald, owner of Lake Effect Tech, was selected as the inaugural recipient from among seven nominations. Nominated by C. Lee Hinkleman, the honoree was credited with establishing or contributing to many community projects, including “Warmth For The Sole” which distributed winter gear to those in need, Pride Academy, the Backpack Program and Homeless Christmas Tree.
