DUDLEY, MASS. - Lucas Vaadi , a Nichols College student from Mannsville, achieved president’s list status for the spring 2020 semester at Nichols College, which ended in May.
The dean’s list and president’s list give recognition to those students who achieve high grades during a single semester.
In order to be included on the dean’s list, a student must have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours and must have received no grades below B- during the semester.
Students whose semester grade point average is 3.85 or higher for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours and no grades below B- will receive president’s list honors.
