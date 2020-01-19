WILLIAMSPORT, PA - The Lycoming College dean’s list is issued at the close of each semester in recognition of superior scholarship. Samuel Broadwell, of Oswego, was recognized for academic excellence for the fall of 2019.
Students make the dean’s list if they complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a minimum grade point average of 3.50 for the semester.
