CHAUMONT — Hot blues and chicken barbecue will be on the menu when the Lyme Performing Arts Council presents its annual BBQ ‘n’ Blues event from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Chaumont Fire Hall, 11385 State Route 12E.
Music will be provided by acclaimed veteran blues artists the Tas Cru Band and the Ron Spencer Band. In addition, there will be vendors on hand selling a variety of merchandise as well as a vintage and classic car show, raffles and kids’ activities including a bounce house and petting zoo.
The event is presented in partnership with the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department, which will provide the chicken barbecue, hot dogs, hamburgers, sausage and beverages. Proceeds from food sales will benefit the fire department. In the event of rain, BBQ ‘n’ Blues will take place inside the fire hall.
The bands:
1 to 2:30 p.m.: Ron Spencer Band. Spencer (guitar/vocals) has been a mainstay of the CNY blues scene for over 25 years. He has shared the stage with dozens of national recording acts such as R. D. Piazza, Charlie Musselwhite, Johnny Copeland, Kenny Neal, Son Seals and Little Charlie & The Nightcats. Based in Syracuse, the Ron Spencer band also features Mark Gibson (vocals), Bob Purdy (bass/vocals), and Ross Moe (drums).
3 to 4:30 p.m.: Tas Cru Band. Tas Cru (guitar/vocals) has been called one of the most unique and accomplished blues musicians performing today. An international touring musician who calls Chaumont home, his latest album, 2023’s “Riffin’ the Blue,” reached the top 10 on the Living Blues national radio charts. The Tas Cru Band also features Bob Purdy (bass), Mike “Scruffy” Scriminger (drums), Scott Ebner (keyboards), and Mary Ann Casale (vocals/guitar).
