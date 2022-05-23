Mabel Jagnow turns 100

OSWEGO – Morningstar Residential Care Center celebrated Mabel Jagnow’s 100th birthday. Family members were joined by residents and Morningstar’s activity staff to wish Jagnow a happy birthday and have cake and refreshments. Originally from Williamson, she has called Morningstar home for the past seven years. Pictured with Jagnow are from left her daughter Judy Rusho, grandchildren Pam Netti and Doug Rusho, and Judy’s husband John Rusho. Jagnow also received birthday wishes from her great granddaughters Hannah and Brynn Rusho and Katie Netti. Located at 17 Sunrise Drive in Oswego, Morningstar Residential Care Center is a family-owned and operated, 120-bed long-term and sub-acute skilled nursing facility with full rehabilitation services. For more information contact them at (315) 342-4790 or visit them online at www.morningstarcares.com.
