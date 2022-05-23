Latest News
- Early registration discount for Dragon Boat Festival
- Youth Bureau accepting funding requests for youth sports and education programs
- Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways recognizes volunteers
- Mabel Jagnow turns 100
- CiTi Business Education Liaison Garrette Weiss receives recognition from the Army
- Oswego County holds paper shredding event on May 28
- Colleague raising money for Watertown state trooper injured in crash
- Thomas wins playoff to claim second PGA Championship
Former Massena mayor charged with acting in manner injurious to a child
-
Lewis County discusses adding security on snowmobile trails
-
State police determine fire at Felts Mills sewing shop suspicious; owner offers $1,500 reward for information
-
Groundbreaking gardener: Wellesley Island’s ‘Enchanted Edible Forest’ inspires book, buzz
-
High school sports: Carthage reveals new Comet mascot
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- HUNTING PROPERTY Sought To Lease; Jefferson County property sought by
- F1B GOLDENDOODLE pups. 1st shots, dewormed, vet checked, health guarantee
- GERMAN SHEPHERD pups born 3/13 22, 1 male &
- Replace your roof with the best looking and longest lasting
- CHIHUAHUA PUPS, 2 female, long haired, ready May 6th.
- -EZEE-ON 3590 - hydraulic folding, 24' wide, transport wheels
- DASCHUND PUPPIES $550/each. Call for details, 315-854-7706.
- AKC LABRADOR Retriever puppies. Yellow and Black available. Sire OFA
- SILVER SHORES N
