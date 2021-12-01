Madalynn Jurenko represents NYS in Miss Rodeo America pageant

CENTRAL SQUARE - Madalynn Jurenko, 22, of Ceentral Square will represent New York state in the Miss Rodeo America pageant through Dec. 5. She began her reign last year and has had so many opportunities this year.
As soon as the travel ban was lifted Jurenko left within days to fly to Kissimmee, Fla. for her first major queen appearance. There she spent four days at the PRCA finals. She appeared in parades, networked with her childhood idols, and ran sponsor flags at the Wrangler Circuit Finals.
She has spent her year advocating for rodeos and the Western style of life. She is a strong voice for traumatic brain injury survivors. Jurenko sustained a very serious brain injury in 2017 which debilitated her for a year. She missed her senior year of high school, had to learn to read, walk, drive and basic life skills. She was told by many doctors she would never ride again, and her answer to that was “Yes I CAN”. Not only has she overcome a frontal lobe brain injury she has flourished.
She is currently a third-year student at the State University of New York at Cobleskill studying therapeutic horsemanship and psychology. Jurenko wishes to one day own and operate her own therapeutic riding facility for individuals with a variety of special needs.
She also spent the month of July attending several rodeos and the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame Inductions throughout Colorado and Wyoming. There she met her idol Martha Josey, an infamous barrel racer.
Jurenko left the day after Thanksgiving for Las Vegas where she will compete for 10 rigorous days of competition. Horsemanship, written tests, speeches, interviews and of course modeling.
