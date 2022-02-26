Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional snow showers during the afternoon. High 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.